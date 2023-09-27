REWL Revolutionizes Real Estate Investment With AI-Powered Market Filtering By Investment Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ai Real Estate Investment

Real Estate Investment with AI-Powered: A Groundbreaking Event Unveiled

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In an era where innovation and efficiency intersect, REWL is setting a benchmark by becoming the first real estate member organization to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) in filtering market listings. By aligning listings with distinct investment strategies, the organization promises to save countless hours for real estate enthusiasts and investors. To celebrate and elaborate on this pioneering approach, REWL has scheduled an exclusive event for September 27th, 2023, via Zoom.

This AI-driven mechanism not only streamlines the process but also empowers users to pivot from merely looking for feasible deals to actively comparing and selecting the best investment opportunities. The shift in strategy champions a proactive, data-driven decision-making process.

Speaking on the innovation, Richard Dolan, Chief Executive Officer at REWL, expressed, "The real estate landscape is vast, and navigating through countless listings can be daunting. Our AI-driven approach simplifies this, ensuring our members focus on quality over quantity. At REWL, we believe in enabling smarter, swifter investment decisions."

Key highlights of the virtual event include:

-A detailed walkthrough of how AI filters market listings based on different investment strategies.

-Engaging sessions with a panel of real estate experts, including renowned realtors, esteemed

investors, a mortgage lending specialist, and the AI maestro who crafted this visionary platform.

-Insights into the future trajectory of AI in real estate and its potential to redefine the

investment paradigm.

-Lastly, an incredible offer to Get a Free Trial of this AI real estate technology .

Real Estate Wealth-Lab also has some free Real estate calculators that can help any investor or developer to be more

accretive, you can find this and more assets at the Mini Lab .

Given the transformative potential of this initiative, the event is expected to witness significant attendance. Early registration is advised to secure a spot Launch Event Details: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 7:30pm EST/4pm PST via Zoom.

You can also replay the event on our YouTube channel

Register Here :

For Media Inquiries: Please contact

Ken Klinaftakis

Real Estate Wealth Lab

+1 647-991-5242

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok