Lebanese Embassy In Riyadh Unveils 'Arabian Roots & Routs' Initiative

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Corresponding to World Tourism Day (WTD) and to Saudi Arabia's hosting of (WTD), the Lebanese Embassy in Riyadh hosted a special ceremony to present the touristic reality in Lebanon.

The event hosted H.E. The Saudi Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al Khatib, H.E. The Lebanese Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, H.E. Mr Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General UNWTO، Lebanese and Saudi dignitaries and businessmen.

During the event, a new initiative“Arabian Roots & Routs” was unveiled.





H.E. The Lebanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Fawzi Kabbara welcomed guests and expressed his pleasure celebrating tourism, with UNWTO, as a mean for economic, social & cultural communication between different countries around the globe.

Kabbara said that tourism serves more than just a form of entertainment; it also acts as a catalyst for fostering cultural understanding, building bridges between diverse cultures, & facilitating sustainable development. This is reflected in the Kingdoms futuristic tourism vision headed by Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khatib.

He also appreciated the great efforts of the Lebanese Minister of Tourism, Nassar in putting Lebanon back on the tourism map and winning the best Arab marketing campaign, 'Ahla behal talleh'.

Lebanon has long been one of the Middle East's most prominent tourist destinations. Its diverse natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and historical significance, shaped by various civilizations, have made it a prominent attraction for foreign tourists.

This sector has always played a significant role in driving economic growth in the country despite Lebanon's current severe economic crisis.

Kabbara also valued the presence of the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization, Pololikashvili which features the role of UNWTO in developing tourism as a mean to enhance communication and foster international relations.