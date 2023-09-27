US Accuses Iran Of Aiding Russia Through Drone Procurement Network

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/AFP.

On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions on a network facilitating sensitive parts procurement for Iran's drone program.

Furthermore, the United States has accused Iran of providing drones to Russia to support Moscow's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

The network has been involved in shipments and financial transactions that aid the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) procurement of a vital component essential for Iran's Shahed-136 drones, according to a statement from the Treasury Department, according to Reuters.

This latest action is part of a broader series of sanctions imposed on Iran. It targets explicitly entities and individuals in Iran, China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as announced by the Treasury Department.

These measures underscore the international reach of the sanctions, aiming to disrupt networks involved in supporting Iran's drone program and its alleged collaboration with Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

“Iranian-made UAVs continue to be a key tool for Russia in its attacks in Ukraine, including those that terrorize Ukrainian citizens and attack its critical infrastructure,” Treasury official Brian Nelson said in a statement cited by Reuters.

The State Department has accused individuals and entities from various countries, including Turkey and China, of direct involvement in the mentioned network.

“The United States is determined to take actions against those supporting Russia's war machine, particularly the provision of weapons that target Ukraine's people and civil infrastructure,” according to the State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram