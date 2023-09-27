Geocultura Launches New Tours For Curious Travelers Explore The Isles Of Scilly In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITES STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- GeoCultura LTD, a travel company that explores how history has been shaped by landscapes and geology, is releasing a new tour-The Isles of Sicily in 2024 for curious travelers. This exclusive, small group tour allows travelers to explore these picturesque islands found off the most south-westerly part of Cornwall, England.With activities ranging from boat excursions, guided walks, cycling, birdwatching, vineyard tours, and star gazing, there is something for travelers at all experience levels to take part in. Stargazing is a popular activity as the destination is officially known for having the UK's darkest skies and features an observatory where travelers can explore the magnificent skies. Guests will be traveling like the royals do as the current British royal family has also been known to visit The Isles of Scilly for their holidays.Guests will explore by passenger boat, accompanied by a local guide, two to three of the four inhabited“off-islands”, including Tresco, with its famous sub-tropical gardens. Weather permitting, there is also an option to visit an uninhabited island to see seabirds and evidence of historical settlements. In addition, local guides and guest speakers will help travelers make the most of this island by showing guests which wildlife to watch out for and helping them to discover the history behind some of the most striking landmarks and coastal landscapes.Island life runs at a slower pace than on the mainland, and GeoCultura's itinerary reflects this. The weather also plays a part, so the itineraries will adapt to suit the weather and tides, taking into account the special requests of the group. Whatever the conditions, there will always be plenty to catch the traveler's attention.Accommodations on St. Mary's Island will be provided during the 3 to 5-night trip at the historic Star Castle Hotel.This venue is an example of an Elizabethan fort, which was built in 1593, is steeped in history, and was converted to a hotel in 1933.Other experiences on this journey include a pre-dinner talk on maritime adventures and famous shipwrecks from one of Britain's leading shipwreck experts. Enjoy pre-dinner drinks in the hotel's Dungeon Bar and a nightly dinner at the award-winning restaurant in the former Officers' Mess. Guests can savor the hotel's freshly caught fish and award-winning appetizers.The Isles of Scilly can only be reached by small plane from airports in Cornwall and Devon, by helicopter from Penzance Heliport, or by ferry from Penzance Harbour. While on the island guests will get around on foot and on small passenger boats for travel between the islands. To enjoy the full experience, a good level of fitness is required but the GeoCultura team is happy to discuss and advise travelers. The Islands enjoy a mild climate, so for a quieter visit, April or October tour dates are recommended.Rates start at $1,275 pp for a 3-night trip traveling in April 2024 to $1,594 in August or September 2024, including meals, fees, and transportation, once on the Islands. Advertised rates are based on a 3-night stay, with the option to extend the stay for an extra one or two nights for an additional supplement; Solo travelers are welcome and there is no surcharge.Meet local experts, entrepreneurs, and generations of Scillonians. Find out why they love living on Scilly. Discover the best that the scenic and very special Isles of Scilly have to offer, enjoy some island-hopping, and uncover tales of shipwrecks and settlers on these incredible islands.About GeoCultura:GeoCultura tours range from three nights and four days to eight nights and nine days, and every tour is filled with stories that show how the earth, the land, the people connect to bring us to where we are today. GeoCultura will offer this new and exciting approach with trips to explore the world's most important landscapes and geology to hear fascinating stories linking them to local history. The tours will have the unique benefit of being led by a combination of expert earth scientists working together with local historians and regional tourist guides. The aim is to immerse participants in the local culture and its origins as well as enjoying the local cuisine. The tours will be an irresistible combination of awe-inspiring scenery, great company, and superb guides.The links between the landscapes and earth history of an area and its history and culture is increasingly being exposed to provide new insights into historic changes and explanations for events which root history more strongly in the natural evolution of our world. Our tours will allow you to explore these insights with expert leaders in regions far and wide, and closer to home.Additional information can be found at , +44 2081 451011. For more information, contact: or (561) 789-8286.

