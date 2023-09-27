5 Day Trips To Take While Visiting Ithaca

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Situated in New York's Finger Lakes region, the picturesque city of Ithaca boasts a unique culture, delicious cuisine, and numerous outdoor activities. But there are many hidden gems beyond this enchanting city for those looking to embark on a series of unforgettable day trips.

Each excursion unveils a new facet of this beautiful region, from cascading waterfalls that defy imagination to sprawling vineyards that beckon the promise of exquisite wines.

Also, if you experience any dental issues while you're on vacation, you can easily set up an appointment with one of Ithaca's dentists . With many skilled professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, Ithaca dental clinics are equipped to handle various dental needs, from routine check-ups to emergency treatments, and get you back to sightseeing quickly.

Situated about 30 miles away from Ithaca, the Watkins Glen State Park encapsulates a stunning natural wilderness area that enchants visitors with its breathtaking views.

The Glen's stream cascades down a remarkable 400 feet, carving its way past towering cliffs reaching up to 200 feet in height, resulting in a splendid series of 19 waterfalls that grace its path.

This incredible park is perfect for hikers who want to traverse its challenging yet picturesque trails or those looking for a leisurely stroll. Additionally, this location is an excellent choice for both swimming and picnicking.

The Corning Museum of Glass offers a glimpse into some of Ithaca's culture.

This incredible museum, with 3,500 years of glass and glassmaking, features more than 45,000 pieces of glass from antiquity to modern times. It also has demonstrations and live glassmaking shows every day.

This museum is definitely worth visiting and perfect for history buffs, art enthusiasts, or hobbyists.

Situated in the Finger Lakes region, Seneca Lake is one of Ithaca's most popular day trip destinations. Seneca Lake reigns as both the largest and deepest glacial lake found within the confines of New York State.

From boat cruises, horseback riding, kayaking, and cross-country skiing in the winter, visitors can explore various activities on the lake.

Located just 3 miles from Ithaca, this picturesque park is home to a 165-foot waterfall that cascades into a large pool. It's surrounded by lush greenery, providing visitors with an idyllic spot for picnicking or admiring the views.

Buttermilk Falls State Park also offers plenty of outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, and even kayaking tours.

Last but not least, no visit to Ithaca would be complete without experiencing some of the Finger Lakes region's delicious wines.

The Cayuga Wine Trail offers a selection of about 16 wineries and tasting rooms that offer unique varietals and special blends from the area. From a sweet Riesling to a bold Merlot, this wine trail is sure to be an enjoyable experience for any oenophile out there!

Rest assured that even while exploring the region's treasures, you can rely on the expertise and compassionate care of Ithaca's professionals to keep you moving. Set up an appointment with professionals to make sure you can enjoy these trips as much as possible, whether that means ensuring your dental dentures fit for photos or you need a pair of walking sticks to help you along. Then, get ready to venture beyond the city limits and let your wanderlust guide you on these five extraordinary day trips, where every moment can be infused with discovery and awe.