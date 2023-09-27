(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Stocks in Play

9/27/2023 - 10:27 AM EST - i3 Energy plc : Has been notified that on 22 September 2023 and 25 September 2023, Jason Dranchuk, Chief Financial Officer, purchased in aggregate 200,000 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the Company at a price of CAD 0.215 per share. As a result, following the transactions, Jason Dranchuk now has a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 200,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.02% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. i3 Energy plc shares T.ITE are trading unchanged at $0.21.

