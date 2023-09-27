Two Churches Only: There's No Middle Ground

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The book "Two Churches Only" is a profound theological treatise that delves into the intricate nature of life as intelligences before we assumed our earthly forms. It is a comprehensive exploration of our spiritual existence and the reasons that led us to inhabit the physical world. The book is a deep dive into the essence of God's work and glory, and it is an earnest attempt to answer the fundamental questions that have puzzled humanity for ages:“Where did we come from?”,“Why are we here?” and“Where are we headed?”

The author, Steven Sego, meticulously discusses God's grand plan for the redemption of humanity, shedding light on the ingenious nature of this divine plan. The book uncovers the existence of two distinct kingdoms or churches that have been locked in a perpetual state of conflict since the inception of human life in the Garden of Eden. It provides a detailed analysis of how each individual fits into this larger cosmic scheme, emphasizing the critical importance of the choices we make about which master we will serve.

"Two Churches Only" also delves into the loyalty of each church to the king they are subservient to, offering a unique perspective on the dynamics of spiritual allegiance and the consequences that follow. It is a book that does not shy away from controversial topics, as it exposes the secrets of government agencies and certain leaders, providing a critical examination of the intersection between faith, power, and politics.

Moreover, the book reveals great mysteries about God and the reasons why things are unfolding the way they are in our world. It provides a comprehensive explanation of the judgment and the different phases in eternal progress, offering readers a glimpse into the divine plan that governs the universe. The book provides profound insights into the nature of God, the anticipation of his second coming, and the admonishment to receive the gospel of Jesus Christ and strive to emulate His virtues.

The overarching theme of the book begins at the time before the creation of the physical universe and guides the reader through the vast expanse of eternity. It is a scholarly exploration of the nature of life, our purpose, and our place in the universe. The author's deep understanding of theology and his ability to articulate complex concepts in an accessible manner makes "Two Churches Only" a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the spiritual dimensions of life and the divine plan that governs our existence.

Sego has also authored other books such as“To Hell with the IRS!: To the Kingdom of Christ, It Cannot Come!”. He also has an upcoming book entitled“The Mayan's Morning of Terror at Cumorah: The Demise of Civilizations Who Refused to Call Upon God ''.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Author, Steven Sego, was born in Alamosa, Colorado, on April 16, 1958, and is the thirteenth of fourteen brothers and sisters. Sego was raised in western Montana, primarily in and around Troy, Libby, and Noxon. Sego's desire to understand the nature of God grew as a result of his brother Daniel's work as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He thought, prayed, and meditated to gain a better understanding of the afterlife after his younger brother, Michael, tragically died in an accident. His main areas of thought were where we came from, why we are here, and where we are going after we die. He has been blessed with four children and is happily married to his wife.