Pakistan's Election Commission Unveils Revised Constituency Data

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the latest update from Pakistan's Election Commission, preliminary data regarding constituencies has been disclosed. Key highlights include a reduction in National Assembly seats for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reserved seats for women, and a breakdown of constituencies in various provinces.

The National Assembly seats allocated to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa now stand at 45, with an additional 10 reserved seats for women. Balochistan will have 16 general and 4 women representatives, while Sindh will have 61 general and 14 women members. Islamabad is allotted three general seats, and Punjab will have the largest representation, with 141 general and 32 women members.

The House of the National Assembly will comprise 326 members, with Punjab accounting for over half with 173 seats. There will be 266 general seats and 60 reserved seats for women in the National Assembly. The number of members in Provincial Assemblies remains unchanged. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have a National Assembly constituency representing 907,913 people.

Also Read: US Deputy Chief of Mission Reaffirms Commitment to Border Security and Support for KP

Other provinces will also have their share of representation: Islamabad with 787,954 seats, Punjab with 955,595 seats, Sindh with 913,052 seats, and Balochistan with 930,900 seats. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there will be provincial assembly constituencies representing 355,270 people. Punjab will have 429,929 provincial assembly constituencies, Sindh 428,432, and Balochistan 292,047.

In terms of National Assembly constituencies, Peshawar will have five, the highest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mardan and Swat will each have three, while other areas like Mansehra, Lower Dir, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, and DI Khan will have two each. Hangu and Orakzai will share one National Assembly constituency. Upper and Lower Chitral will share a constituency, and the same goes for South Waziristan.

Other constituencies will be allocated as follows: one each for Kurram, Bannu, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Karak, Haripur, Upper Dir, Bajaur, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, and Battagram. Additionally, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, and Kolai Palas will share a National Assembly constituency.

The provincial assembly constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also been adjusted. Peshawar will now have 13 provincial assembly constituencies, while eight each will be assigned to Swat and Mardan. Other areas like Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mansehra, and Lower Dir will have five each. Bannu, Abbottabad, and Bajaur will have four each, while Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Khyber, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, and Upper Dir will have three each. Other regions will have two or one provincial assembly constituency based on the new divisions.

Hits: 2