PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine Launches In Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTFOLIO.YVR Issue #1

Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine launches quarterly partner publication showcasing the entrepreneurs and innovators in Canadian tech, services, and products.

- Craig Patterson, Retail-Insider.comVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications Inc (ELL Comms), the publisher of numerous eco- and eco-luxury lifestyle titles in western Canada, unveiled the pilot issue of PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs in August 2023.Helen Siwak, CEO of ELL Comms, made the announcement in conjunction with the title launch on the issuumagazine platform. The quarterly flippable digital magazine is 86 pages long and features the profiles of 10 entrepreneurs and businesses innovating and creating a positive impact on business and the economy in Canada. The magazine is available at no fee and is downloadable from the issue platform in .pdf format. A second issue will be released in early December.PORTOFOLIO.YVR is a personality-driven business magazine that allows investors and the business community to learn more about what drives those making change through tech, services, innovation, and more, by incorporating a straightforward 3-part format that answers the 'Who, What, and Why' of their ventures along with the personality's portraits and key images, the reader is taken on a more heartfelt journey, without the traditional business magazine style ('stats and graphs,' comparisons, and market analysis), to tell the story."As the publisher of Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine , I met many new and quietly thriving entrepreneurs in the city who weren't receiving 'earned media' at key points in their growth from local publications and were hesitant to invest in 'paid media' as the cost was high and calculating the value was difficult. With PORTFOLIO.YVR is positioned as a marketing vehicle; we incorporate a curated sponsored content format that includes a very effective post-publishing digital marketing strategy. We utilize an omnichannel process that puts the issue's content in the inboxes of over 50K persons multiple times through a series of newsletters, affiliate database shares, and six social media platforms. This hybrid approach delivers the story to the audience in multiple formats to ensure success. We also invest 5%-10% of the sponsorship fee into targeted social media boosts to really assist those we feature."Supporters of the new publication include Craig Patterson, founder of Retail-Insider.com. As the CEO of Canada's top-read retail publication, he shares, "I find PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs is a much-needed publication in that it offers a fresh new voice for business coverage in the Vancouver and Canada-wide markets. The no-advertising format allows for straightforward, uninterrupted, informative storytelling and humanizes entrepreneurs in a way not seen elsewhere. I thoroughly enjoyed the first issue and look forward to discovering and reading the stories of people I know will be on my radar for Retail Insider soon."The inaugural issue features Will Fan of Emobily (electric personal vehicles), Marianne Zakhour's Orderbot processing and shipping system, Pamela Cloud of Roseate Jewelry (cultivated pearls), beauty innovators Zahoor Hassan (Wythyn Beauty) and Spencer Angeltvedt & Tyler Yang (LOA Skin), digital empire builder and viral YouTube star Aylex Thunder, and others in bespoke luxury vehicles, and elevated event production.Siwak aims to publish PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs magazine quarterly and requests that entrepreneurs, press, and marketing agencies reach out to request the Media Kit at least one month in advance of December, March, June, and September, as there is a curation process that ensures that each issue is balanced and that each person/business is at a point in their growth where it would be advantageous to be featured.About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & CommunicationsLaunched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and is comprised of two divisions: a) marketing and communications with an eco-friendly focus supporting primarily ethical small-to-mid-sized women-led Canadian businesses and b) publishing of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, EcoLuxLifestyle, PORTFOLIO.YVR, and West Coast Weddings, with each title available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print) and are comprised of curated sponsored, custom content, and editorial.About Helen Siwak, CEO & PublisherIn 2015, Siwak acquired BLUSHVancouver magazine and started as a correspondent for VancityBuzz (now DailyHive), editor for Boulevard Magazine (English & Chinese), and West Coast editor for Retail-Insider. In 2017, she oversaw the development of Canada's first ecoluxury magazine Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine has collaborated with LVMH, Kering, Stefano Ricci, Rolls-Royce, Fairmont and Four Seasons Hotels, OMEGA Watches, and Fazioli Pianoforti.

Helen Siwak

Helen Siwak

+1 7788473011

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram