Türkiye Signs Deal For Natural Gas Exports To Romania

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye has agreed to send natural gas via pipeline to Romania
starting from Oct. 1 and running until March 31, 2025, the Turkish
Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) announced on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The agreement between BOTAS and Romania's OMV Petrom, one of the
largest energy companies in the region, will cover the export of up
to 4 million cubic meters of natural gas daily to Romania.
Both companies also agreed to develop cooperation in the fields
of transmission, storage, production, green energy technologies, as
well as in the natural gas trade, BOTAS said.
The deal is the latest in a number of pipeline gas export
agreements between Türkiye and neighboring countries.
BOTAS entered into agreements to send gas to Greece, Bulgaria
and Hungary over the previous months.
Within three years, BOTAS hopes to rank among the top 10
exporting enterprises in Türkiye. In light of this, the corporation
is pursuing new export deals through negotiations with other
countries and businesses.
