Russia Expands Geography Of Fish Product Exports To 80 Nations In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia is exporting fish products to 80 countries this year,
Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the International
Fisheries Forum in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
"Despite all restrictions, we are now delivering our fish to 80
countries. In 2022 there were 60, in 2021 - 58. That is, we are
working systematically. We can see that fish is in demand, and we
are not sitting idly by, but opening new markets," he said.
At the same time, Russian fishermen continue to reorient towards
markets of friendly countries, he said.
Bilateral fishing agreements with most coastal countries in
Africa, North and South America are still in force, with some of
them dating back to Soviet times, he said. The Russian fleet
continues to operate in different parts of the Atlantic Ocean and
the southeastern Pacific Ocean.
"We see great potential for developing cooperation with
countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, Africa and the
Middle East," Patrushev said, emphasizing that "Russia has been,
remains and will be a reliable trading partner."
The Agriculture Minister recalled that in 2022, Russia increased
exports of fish products by 4% to 2.2 million tonnes. At the same
time, he drew attention to the fact that imports are systematically
decreasing. "Last year it was by almost a quarter, and I hope that
this trend will continue in 2023, he said. We will continue to
increase the volume of supplies abroad and at the same time reduce
imports," Patrushev said.
According to him, the fish catch this year may exceed 5 million
tonnes compared with 4.9 million tonnes last year. More than 4.5
million tonnes have been caught so far, 11.5% more than last year.
The salmon fishing season brought in almost 600,000 tonnes, 2.5
times more than in the same period last year. Production of
commercial fish (aquaculture) will top 400,000 tonnes compared with
380,000 tonnes last year.
Russia's fish catch puts it among the five world leaders, the
Minister also said.
