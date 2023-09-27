PM Highlights“Greater” Trade Between Georgia, China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Tuesday said the
free trade agreement between Georgia and China had played a
“crucial” role in ensuring“greater trade between our countries,” Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
In his remarks at the official reception to mark the 74th
anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China,
Garibashvili noted the cooperation between the two governments was
“at the highest level”.
“As we consider the depths of our cooperation, it is important
to note that trade has always been one of the cornerstones of our
bilateral relations. [...] As a result, China is constantly among
the top three trade partners of Georgia”, the Government head
continued.
Garibashvili also welcomed“active” cooperation with China in
culture and education, and further pointed out that“the growing
interest of Georgian citizens in the Chinese language and culture
is extremely gratifying that creates the basis for promoting the
necessary relations between people”.
The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that the“strategic
partnership” would further deepen, bringing“prosperity and mutual
benefits to our great nations”.
