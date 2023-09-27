China Launches Its Latest Remote Sensing Satellite

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China on Wednesday sent its latest remote sensing satellite into
space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
The satellite, Yaogan-33 04, was launched on a Long March-4C
carrier rocket at 4:15 a.m. (Beijing Time), and has entered its
planned orbit successfully.
It will be used for scientific experiments, land resource
surveys, crop yield estimates, and disaster prevention and relief
work.
The launch was the 489th flight mission of the Long March
carrier rocket series.
MENAFN27092023000195011045ID1107154230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.