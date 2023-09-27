President Ilham Aliyev Receives US Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received U.S President's special representative, Administrator of
the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)
Samantha Power, U.S Acting Assistant Secretary of State for
European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim and US State Department's
Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono.
They shared their views on the present situation following the
anti-terror measures taken in the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan.
The President of Azerbaijan underlined that hundreds of military
equipment, ammunition and military supplies had been seized, saying
military representatives accredited in the country and
representatives of the UN Resident Coordinator Office had viewed
the weapons and military equipment.
Noting that the illegal Armenian forces are being disarmed
currently, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the process of
their withdrawal from the territory of Azerbaijan is in
progress.
The Azerbaijani President noted that the civilian population had
not been harmed during the anti-terrorist measures, and only
illegal Armenian armed formations and military facilities had been
targeted.
Touching upon the rights of Armenian residents living in the
Karabakh region, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that like other
ethnic minorities living in Azerbaijan, their rights would be
ensured within the framework of the country's legislation and
international obligations.
The head of state noted that a dialogue on reintegration is
underway between the representatives of Azerbaijan and the Armenian
residents of Karabakh.
Underlining that the work to restore the infrastructure in the
area is being implemented, President Ilham Aliyev said that
Azerbaijan had sent humanitarian aid to the Armenian residents,
cooperates with the International Committee of the Red Cross with
respect to provision of assistance.
The head of state noted that official Baku is ready to organize
a trip of the UN Resident Coordinator Office accredited in the
country shortly to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
During the conversation, the importance of ensuring stability in
the region and dialogue with local Armenians was emphasized.
