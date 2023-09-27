AZAL Pilots Commemorate Martyrs' Memory By Sky-Maneuvering Kharibulbul's Symbol

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
AZAL pilots have depicted the Kharibulbul flower in the sky, Azernews reports citing air company's Facebook
post .
The flower is a symbol of the martyrs, who heroically sacrificed
their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories.
"The pilots of AZAL drew the contour of the Kharibulbul flower,
a symbol of the dear memory of our soldiers who sacrificed their
lives for the freedom of the lands of Azerbaijan.
This magnificent Kharibulbul image was created by the Lachin
Airbus A320neo aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines. We bow before the
souls of all our martyrs and pray for God's mercy on them!" the
post said.
To recall, 27 September is marked as the Remembrance Day in
Azerbaijan in accordance with the decree of the Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev, signed on December 2, 2020.
Remembrance Day is a public day in Azerbaijan for honoring the
military personnel who have been martyred in the Patriotic War in
2020.
On the morning of September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces
initiated a large-scale sabotage and intensively fired at the
civilian settlements and military positions located near the front
line. In order to prevent the military activity of the Armenian
army and ensure the safety of the civilian population, Azerbaijan
conducted a rapid counter-attack operation. As a result of the
counter-offensive operation, most of the territories that Armenia
kept under occupation for 30 years were liberated.
MENAFN27092023000195011045ID1107154228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.