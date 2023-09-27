Сontinuous Illegal Presence Of Armenian Military Forces In Azerbaijan Couldn't Go On Endlessly - Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There is no way that this continued illegal presence of Armenian
armed forces in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, as well as
fake "state structures" could continue to exist, Representative of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments
Elchin Amirbayov told BBC, Azernews reports.
"We have tried to make our best in order not to make any
collateral damages during the operation, which actually lasted like
a lightning, for one day, it was like a surgeon precision type of
action, which addressed, or tried to neutralize the legitimate
military targets that is the outpost of Armenian armed forces
inside Azerbaijan's Garabagh region," he said.
This shows that Azerbaijan's intention was to have this action
to last as short as possible, and also to convince the other side
that there is no way that this illegal presence and fake "state
structures" could not continue to exist within the sovereign
Azerbaijani territory, he concluded.
Meanwhile, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's
Garabagh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian
armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan,
localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the
region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at
13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities.
Later, at the invitation of the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov,
responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Garabagh,
met with representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh on
September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
In the context of discussing social and humanitarian
issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of
Azerbaijan's Garabagh region informed that there is a special need
for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance
in the form of foodstuffs.
As a result of the meeting, their request was taken
seriously. Until now, Azerbaijan has already supplied fuel for the
heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the
emergency medical service and fire department, and provided
humanitarian support for Garabagh residents.
MENAFN27092023000195011045ID1107154227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.