Booby Traps Neutralized In Azerbaijan's Garabagh Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units are taking measures
on clearing the territory of mines and unexploded ordnance in the
Garabagh region, Azernews reports with reference
to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
A large number of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as
unexploded ordnance were detected on the Gozlukorpu-Hasanli road
and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.
Moreover, the Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units are
defusing explosive devices and booby traps detected in the
area.
Activities on clearing Azerbaijani territories continue.
