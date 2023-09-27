Booby Traps Neutralized In Azerbaijan's Garabagh Region


9/27/2023 3:12:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units are taking measures on clearing the territory of mines and unexploded ordnance in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

A large number of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as unexploded ordnance were detected on the Gozlukorpu-Hasanli road and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

Moreover, the Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units are defusing explosive devices and booby traps detected in the area.

Activities on clearing Azerbaijani territories continue.

MENAFN27092023000195011045ID1107154225

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search