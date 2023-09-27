Booby Traps Neutralized In Azerbaijan's Garabagh Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units are taking measures on clearing the territory of mines and unexploded ordnance in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

A large number of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as unexploded ordnance were detected on the Gozlukorpu-Hasanli road and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

Moreover, the Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapper units are defusing explosive devices and booby traps detected in the area.

Activities on clearing Azerbaijani territories continue.

<p></p>