Enemy Forms 12 Assault Companies To Try To Break Through Ukrainian Defense - Yevlash

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are not trying to storm Ukrainian positions in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, but are shelling them from airplanes and helicopters.

Illia Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Eastern Military Group, said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News", an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Over the past day, they did not conduct a single combat engagement or assault, but continue to intensively use aviation. They fired at our positions 14 times using Su-25 attack aircraft and Ka-52 helicopters, making 579 attacks. Now they are firing their artillery at the maximum possible distances to protect their systems from our powerful fire," said Yevlash.

Armed Forces of Ukrainefully holding recently liberated territory – British intelligence

According to him, the enemy is currently forming 12 assault companies of about 2,000 people to try to break through the Ukrainian defense. However, the spokesman noted that Russia has been trying to do this for a long time, but has not been successful.

"We are now recording intercepts that these mobilized troops... are expressing negative sentiments, are rebellious, and are going to lay down their arms. This indicates that they have no success," Yevlash said.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said following a conference call that the Defense Forces were advancing in the Donetsk direction.