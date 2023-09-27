Invaders Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson. The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

Mrochko urged residents to move to safe places.

As reported, the Russian army launched an airstrike near Mykolayivka in Kherson region at 05:00.