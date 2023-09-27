Russian Reconnaissance Drone Destroyed In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The air defense forces of the Air Command "South" destroyed a Russian reconnaissance drone in Mykolaiv region.
"On September 27, 2023, a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV was destroyed by the air defense forces and means of the Air Command 'South' in Mykolaiv region," the Air Command "South" posted on Facebook . Read also:
As of September 27, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have already destroyed thousands of units of Russian military equipment, including 4,948 operational-tactical level drones.
