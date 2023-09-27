Roman Sarai Elected New Head Of Zakarpattia Regional Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Roman Sarai, a member of the Servant of the People faction, became the new head of the Zakarpattia Regional Council.

The Zakarpattia Regional Council announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“Roman Sarai was elected as new head of the Zakarpattia Regional Council. His candidacy was supported by 55 deputies by secret ballot," the post reads.

In 2020, Roman Sarai was elected a member of the regional council from the Servant of the People party. According to the YouControl website, he is the founder of seven companies, the vast majority of which are registered in Uzhhorod.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Chubirko, the head of the regional council, resigned on September 27. He was elected to the position on November 25, 2021.

Photo: Zakarpattia Regional Council