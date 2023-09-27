Government Appoints Three Deputy Defense Ministers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed three deputies to Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The government appointed Yuriy Dzhyhyr as deputy defense minister, Natalia Kalmykova as deputy defense minister, Kateryna Chernohorenko as deputy defense minister for digital development, digital transformations and digitalization.

As reported, on September 5, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismissed Oleksiy Reznikov from the position of defense minister, and Rustem Umerov from the position of head of the State Property Fund.

President Zelensky holds Supreme CinC Staff meeting

On September 6, the parliament appointed Rustem Umerov as Ukraine's defense minister.

On September 18, the government dismissed Volodymyr Havrylov, Rostyslav Zamlynskyi, Hanna Maliar, Denys Sharapov, Andrii Shevchenko, and Vitalii Deineha as Ukraine's deputy defense ministers.