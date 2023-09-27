U.S. Senate Considering Budget Bill That Includes $6B In Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The upper chamber of the U.S. Congress voted on Tuesday to begin debate on a spending bill aimed at averting a government shutdown, as well as authorizing another $6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters , according to Ukrinform.

“The Senate voted by an overwhelming 77-19 on Tuesday to begin debate on a measure that would fund the government through Nov. 17, as well as authorizing about $6 billion for domestic disaster responses and another $6 billion in aid to Ukraine,” the report says.

The legislative initiative is primarily aimed at avoiding a government shutdown, which may occur on October 1. It is unlikely that both chambers of Congress will pass the necessary state spending bills for fiscal year 2024 before the end of September.

In order to prevent the termination of government funding, Congress can pass a corresponding resolution, which will temporarily continue the allocation of budget funds at the level of the previous year. At the same time, this legislative initiative may include other appropriations, including aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, far-right groups of Republicans in the House of Representatives are against providing Ukraine with any funds.

However, the White House supported the Senate's initiative and urged Republicans not to play political games when people's lives are at stake.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of both parties of the U.S. Congress during his visit to Washington last week.