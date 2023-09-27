Russian Drone Shot Down Near Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone near Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.
Oleksandr Vilkul, the mayor of Kryvyi Rih, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"This morning, the Air Command East forces shot down 1 enemy UAV, likely ZALA, in the Kryvyi Rih district. Thank you, Air Defense Forces!" Vilkul wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, on September 26, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih. An explosion rang out at one of the enterprises.
