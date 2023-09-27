Enemy Drone Destroyed Over Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian drone over Mykolaiv on Wednesday evening.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"A drone was shot down over the city," the region's head posted.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrzaliznytsia resumed train traffic between Mykolaiv and Kherson, which was partially restricted following enemy shelling of the infrastructure.
