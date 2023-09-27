President Zelensky Receives Credentials From Seven Foreign Ambassadors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has received credentials from the Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I received credentials from the Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union. Spoke to each of them individually about our relations, support, common challenges and opportunities. The world stands with Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Ambassadors of the above countries for their support and urged them to work together for victory and to enhance strong partnership between the countries.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine