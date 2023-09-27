Turkmenistan Approves Structure Of Central Office Of Its State Commodity Exchange

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 27. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree approving the structure of the central office of the state commodity and raw materials exchange, Trend reports.

The document was adopted in order to increase the export potential of the country, develop market relations, as well as improve the activities of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange.

In accordance with the Resolution, the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Justice are instructed to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers proposals on amendments and additions to the legislation of Turkmenistan arising from this resolution within a month.

Last week, a total of 16 transactions were registered at the auctions of this commodity exchange.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan was established on July 29, 1994. It is the most important body of state regulation of export-import operations.