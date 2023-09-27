Turkmenistan Approves Structure Of Central Office Of Its State Commodity Exchange

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 27. President
of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree approving the
structure of the central office of the state commodity and raw
materials exchange, Trend reports.
The document was adopted in order to increase the export
potential of the country, develop market relations, as well as
improve the activities of the State Commodity and Raw Materials
Exchange.
In accordance with the Resolution, the State Commodity and Raw
Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Justice are
instructed to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers
proposals on amendments and additions to the legislation of
Turkmenistan arising from this resolution within a month.
Last week, a total of 16 transactions were registered at the
auctions of this commodity exchange.
The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan
was established on July 29, 1994. It is the most important body of
state regulation of export-import operations.
