Azerbaijan's Vision Of Future Based On Peaceful Approach - FM (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan's
vision of the future is based on a peaceful approach, Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.
He made a remark during the commemoration and donor action event
held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and dedicated to September
27 - Remembrance Day.
The event was attended by the leadership and employees of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, family members of the martyrs of the
second Karabakh war.
The memory of martyrs, who gave their lives for the sovereignty
and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been
commemorated with a minute of silence.
Jeyhun Bayramov noted that as a result of Azerbaijan's
victory in the second Karabakh war, an end was put to almost 30
years of Armenian military occupation of Azerbaijani lands.
He said that along with the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan, historical justice was restored. This heroic chronicle
of the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President of
Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev,
is inscribed in golden letters in Azerbaijan's history.
In addition, the minister noted that Azerbaijan, which
did not accept the occupation of its lands, from the very beginning
constantly worked on a peaceful solution to the issue, but Armenia
was engaged in imitation of negotiations, and also continued its
military-political provocations. Armenia repeatedly attacked the
Azerbaijani civilian population during the second Karabakh war.
Bayramov noted that after the end of the war,
Azerbaijan offered peace to Armenia, and Armenia, recognizing the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, continued its provocations. In
order to stop the provocations of Armenia, Azerbaijan has conducted
local anti-terrorist activities in the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan.
“The memory of the soldiers and officers of Azerbaijan
who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity
of the country will always live in our hearts,” said the
minister.
The event featured a historical documentary film -
"WE" - dedicated to the second Karabakh war, created with the
support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan jointly by the
Baku Media Center and the "Azerbaijanfilm" film studio named after
Jafar Jabbarly.
In addition, with the joint organization of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Blood Bank of the
National Hematology and Transfusiology Center of the Ministry of
Health, with the participation of the leadership and staff of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a donor campaign was held.
Moreover, the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs visited the territory of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex
and the Victory Museum under construction, and laid flowers at the
memorial stone.
According to the decree of President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan
annually marks Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep
respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought
in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
