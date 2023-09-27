Azerbaijan Among Countries Worldwide Most Affected By Disinformation - Ombudsperson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Commissioner
for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Sabina Aliyeva has participated in the international conference
“Protection and promotion of human rights in the context of new
challenges in modern society” dedicated to the 25th anniversary of
the Office of the People's Defender of Moldova, Trend reports.
At the event, which was attended by ombudsmen from various
countries, Sabina Aliyeva noted, in particular, that the policy of
hatred pursued for many years by the military-political leadership
of Armenia creates a serious threat to peace and has become the
cause of human rights violations.
It was also noted that as a result of their policy against
Azerbaijan, based on national hatred, the Armenian authorities are
constantly conducting a negative propaganda campaign on social
networks, instilling a feeling of enmity between peoples.
It was emphasized that the Ombudsman Institute of Azerbaijan has
repeatedly called on international institutions to take measures to
prevent Armenia's policy of promoting hatred against Azerbaijanis
on ethnic grounds. Relevant reports, appeals and statements were
sent to various international organizations, specialized
institutions, ombudsmen of foreign countries, and national human
rights institutions.
