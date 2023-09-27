Azerbaijani, Russian Fms Discuss Situation In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27 . Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current situation in Karabakh were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to dialogue on the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region.

It was noted that the liquidation of the illegal regime in the territories of Azerbaijan and the disarmament of the armed forces of Armenia, as well as their withdrawal from the territories of Azerbaijan, are being carried out.

During the telephone conversation, views were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.