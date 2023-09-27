Azerbaijani, Russian Fms Discuss Situation In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27 . Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone
conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports citing
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
During the conversation the current agenda of cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Russia, the process of normalization of
relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current
situation in Karabakh were discussed.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to
dialogue on the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the
Karabakh region.
It was noted that the liquidation of the illegal regime in the
territories of Azerbaijan and the disarmament of the armed forces
of Armenia, as well as their withdrawal from the territories of
Azerbaijan, are being carried out.
During the telephone conversation, views were exchanged on other
issues of mutual interest.
