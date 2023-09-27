Minister Of Foreign Affairs S.Aleinik Receives Copies Of The Credentials Of The Ambassador Of Angola

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On September 27, 2023 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, received copies of the Credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola to the Republic of Belarus non-resident, Augusto da Silva Cunha.



The sides confirmed mutual interest in the development of friendly contacts between Belarus and Angola at various levels, and in the intensification of cooperation within the framework of international organizations.



The parties discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the fields of industrial cooperation, agriculture and food security, outlined steps to further develop legal framework of relations.



