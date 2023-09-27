Eritrea: Eid Mewlid Al-Nebi Colorfully Celebrated Nationwide

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Eid Mewlid Al-Nebi 1445 Hijiri year was colorfully observed across the country today, September 27.

Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the diplomatic community, and leaders of various Christian churches attended the celebratory event at the Al-Khalifa Al-Rasheedin Mosque in Asmara, where Mr. Mohammed-Seid Beshir, Chairman of the Islamic Awkaf of Asmara gave extensive briefing of the historical background of the Holiday.

Sheik Salem Ibrahim Almuktar, Mufti of Eritrea, said that the Eid Mewlid Al-Nebi celebration was suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and congratulated the faithful for being able to celebrate the Holiday in style.

Sheik Salem also wished peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people and for extending hands to the disadvantaged citizens.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.