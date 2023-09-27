Morocco: Royal Instructions For A New Revision Of The Family Code

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist Him, has sent a Letter to the Head of government concerning the revision of the Family Code.

This Royal Letter gives concrete form to the Royal decision announced by HM the King in the Speech of the Throne for the year 2022, and reflects the High concern that the Sovereign, may God Glorify Him, never ceases to bestow on the promotion of women's issues and the family in general.

In parallel with the mission entrusted to the Head of government by His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, through this Letter, the Sovereign has entrusted the preparation of this important reform, in a collective and collegial manner, to the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Council of the Judicial Power and the Presidency of the Public Prosecutor's Office, in view of the centrality of the legal and judicial dimensions of this issue.

His Majesty the King called on the above-mentioned institutions to closely involve in this reform the other bodies directly concerned by this issue, headed by the Higher Council of the Ulema, the National Human Rights Council, the Government Authority in charge of Solidarity, Social Integration and the Family, while also opening up to civil society bodies and players, researchers and specialists.

The High Royal Instructions stipulate that the proposed amendments emerging from these broad participatory consultations are to be submitted to HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, the guarantor of citizens' rights and freedoms, for approval within a maximum period of six months, before the government drafts the relevant bill and submits it to parliament for adoption.

