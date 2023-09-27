Botswana: United Nations (UN) Expert To Assess Environmental Impacts On Human Rights

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment, David R. Boyd, will conduct a visit to Botswana from 3 to 11 October 2023.

The aim of the visit is to collect information and examine issues linked to the protection and promotion of human rights relating to the environment in the country.

The visit will coincide with the second anniversary of

the recognition of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment

by the Human Rights Council.

“Botswana was a co-sponsor of the

United Nations General Assembly resolution

recognising this human right and I am particularly keen to learn about the implementation of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment in this context,” Boyd said.

The Special Rapporteur will also examine good practices and challenges on a range of environment-related human rights issues including biodiversity, climate, conservation, desertification, air quality, food systems and water.

He will meet Government officials, representatives of civil society, rights holders, academics, and other stakeholders during the visit.

The Special Rapporteur will present his preliminary observations on the visit at a news conference on 11 October 2023 at 11:00 am (Conference Room of the United Nations Building, Cnr Khama Crescent and President's Drive). Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

Boyd will present a comprehensive report on the visit to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2024.

