Kuwait FM Condoles With Iraqi Deputy PM Over Fire Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Wednesday to Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein. In the cable, Sheikh Salem expressed wholehearted condolences on the people who lost their lives in a fire at a hall during a wedding in Ninawa in North Iraq. (end) aa

