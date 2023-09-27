N. Korea Decides To Expel Detained US Soldier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- North Korea said Wednesday that it has decided to expel a US soldier who has been detained after "illegally intruding" into the North in July, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the US Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," the KCNA said. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. King, a private 2nd class of the US Army stationed in South Korea, entered the North by running across the Military Demarcation Line during a civilian tour to the Joint Security Area on July 18.

According to the investigation, King confessed that he illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK as he "harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US army and was disillusioned about the unequal US society," the report said. The KCNA did not mention further details.

Pyongyang said in August that King has expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the North or a third country.

Meanwhile, later in the day, the Associated Press reported that King was released into American custody in China, citing two unidentified US officials. (end)

