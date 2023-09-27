Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners Over Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Wednesday voiced much thanks to all citizens and residents who offered condolences over the demise of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) aa

