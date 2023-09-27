Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners Over Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Demise


9/27/2023 3:07:52 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Wednesday voiced much thanks to all citizens and residents who offered condolences over the demise of Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
aa



MENAFN27092023000071011013ID1107154178

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search