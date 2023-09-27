Int'l Media Body Calls On Governments To Respect The Right To Know

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 27 (KUNA) - The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Wednesday called on governments across the world to stop hindering journalists from fulfilling their professional duties and commit to guaranteeing universal access to information, including citizens' right to seek, receive and impart information.

In a statement to mark the International Day for Universal Access to Information, celebrated on 28 September, the IFJ stressed that universal access to information is an integral part of the right to freedom of expression.

Freedom of information is the right of all citizens to know what data has been created and stored, in their name and at their cost. It is critical for quality journalism, and holding power to account, it said.

It is a vital mechanism to help journalists gather the facts and data to inform citizens, contribute to the public debate and hold governments accountable, said the IFJ.

It enables citizens to make informed decisions and civil society organisations to perform their role as watchdogs effectively.

The Brussels-based IFJ represents more than 600,000 journalists in 146 countries. (end)

nk.ibi











MENAFN27092023000071011013ID1107154177