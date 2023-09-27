Russia Accuses London, Washington Of Helping Kyiv Bomb Its Naval Fleet HQ

Moscow, September 27 (Petra) -- Russia accused the US and the UK Wednesday of helping Kyiv bomb the HQ of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press conference: "Moscow has no doubt that the attack was planned using American and British intelligence, NATO satellite equipment and reconnaissance aircraft."

