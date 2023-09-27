Prince Faisal Crowns Taekwondo Team Player Sharbati With Silver Medal At Asian Games

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Hangzhou, September 27 (Petra) -- The President of the Jordanian Olympic Committee and member of the Executive Bureau of the International Olympic Committee, Prince Faisal Al Hussein, crowned the national taekwondo team player, Saleh Sharbati, with the silver medal Wednesday evening.Prince Faisal attended the coronation of our national team player Zaid Mustafa with the silver medal in the under-86 kg competition at the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.Prince Faisal congratulated the national team players on their wins, praising the development of Jordanian taekwondo and the increase in the Jordanian tally in this edition of the Games to three medals after the national taekwondo team player Zaid Halwani had been crowned Tuesday with the bronze medal in the underweight competition 63 kg.The national Taekwondo team will conclude its participation in the Asian Games tomorrow, where Rama Abu Al Rub and Anas Sadiq will participate in their weight group competitions.