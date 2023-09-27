Pound Falls Against Dollar

London, September 27 (Petra) - The pound sterling fell Wednesday against the US dollar.According to economic reports, the sterling fell against the dollar at 1.213 dollars, while it stabilised against the euro at 1.51.

