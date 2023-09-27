Old Trapper Is Official Partner Of 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Old Trapper today announced that the beef jerky and meat snacks brand is an Official Partner of the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off, which is scheduled for Thanksgiving week from November 20-22 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Opening-round matchups for the Beach Division are set with Wisconsin squaring off against Virginia at 6 p.m. ET and West Virginia taking on SMU at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 20. Third place and championship contests are set for the same times on Nov. 22. All games will be televised by FS1.

“This will be our third consecutive year as an Official Partner of the Fort Myers Tip Off and we are excited to watch the 2023-2024 season and cheer on the athletes as the season kicks off,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper.“Basketball fans are some of the most loyal consumers of our beef jerky and we unite in the thrill of the court and celebrate the essence of champions and the pursuit of victory.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit .

About the Fort Myers Tip-Off

An annual celebration of men's and women's college basketball, the Fort Myers Tip-Off welcomes the top programs from around the country for six days of incredible competition to see which teams and their fans will #OwnTheFort during Thanksgiving Week. Contested at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, the home of Florida Southwestern State College, the Fort Myers Tip-Off has quickly become a staple of the Southwest Florida sports calendar. For more information and to stay updated on the participating teams, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or visit or .

