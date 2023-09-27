Korean Company INFRESH, Honors UK War Veterans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UK_INFRESH

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A Korean company, INFERSH, is garnering quite a lot of attention in the UK for expressing its gratitude to war veterans from around the world on behalf of its country.“We are sincerely grateful to the British veterans who contributed to the protection of South Korea.”“The United Kingdom dispatched 56,000 soldiers to fight for the independence of South Korea in the Korean War, many of whom gave their lives.”“We believe that South Korea was able to develop into what it is today thanks to war veterans who did everything they could for the peace of South Korea.”“We will always remember that noble sacrifice. Thank you.”This company announced through media outlets in the 16 countries that participated in the Korean War that it would provide treatment and surgery using Korean medical technology to elderly veterans who have medical conditions.The company said that they were sorry for sending such gratitude too late for the veterans who had already passed away and offered memorial messages and anecdotes through the media of each participating country, including the UK.The first was British Korean War veteran James Grundy, who participated in the Korean War in 1951 at the young age of 19 and served for two years. After the war, he visited Korea at his own expense for over 30 years and looked after the graves of fallen soldiers.James Grundy said he wanted to visit Korea in May of last year, while he was suffering from cancer, and stated that“Visiting Korea every year is the only joy in my life. I wish to be buried in the same cemetery with my fellow veterans." Currently, he is buried in the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea located in Busan, just as he wished.The company, which is informing the public about war veterans like James Grundy, led a project to provide prepaid cards for living expenses for war veterans in Korea, starting with support for eye disease surgery for all Ethiopian veterans last May. The company recently unveiled a medical support project for veterans from 16 countries involved in the war. This was widely covered in media articles in each country to let veterans know about how to participate in this project, making it a trending topic around the world.Now this Korean company is being highly praised in the UK.Everyone is amazed at the unusual actions of the company, saying,“South Korea is the only one that expresses gratitude to the UK,”“Cool country, cool Koreans,” and“I'm jealous that a company like this exists in Korea.”

INFRESH

INFRESH

email us here