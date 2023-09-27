Texas Almanac Now Available At Buc-Ees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Texas Almanac now available at Buc-ee's!

Texas State Historical Association (TSHA). Visit tshaonline.org

TSHA's new partnership with another Texas icon: Buc-ee's convenience stores.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is pleased to announce a wonderful new partnership with another Texas icon: Buc-ee's convenience stores. Starting this month, folks around the state will be able to purchase their copy of the 2022–2023 Texas Almanac in any of the following 16 Buc-ee's locations in Texas: Luling, Waller, New Braunfels, Madisonville, Bastrop, Wharton, Texas City, Baytown, Temple, Terrell, Ft. Worth, Royse City, Denton, Katy, Melissa, and Ennis.Before you start your next trip, whether crossing the state or just the county line, be sure to grab your copy of the Texas Almanac, the perfect travel guide for any Texas journey. Inside you'll find maps, information, and statistics for every county. Learn now each county got its name, what industries are important to the economy, the average temperature and rainfall, population, vital statistics, per capita income, and so much more!Flip over to the Recreation chapter and you'll find descriptions of all the state parks and historic sites, with a fold-out map showing the location. Want to know how much cotton we harvest every year in Texas? You'll find that in the Agriculture chapter. This edition of the Texas Almanac also contains three special feature articles:“Texas Wildlife,”“COVID-19 in Texas,” and“African American Texans,” each written by experts in their field. You'll never run out of things to discover when you keep a copy of the 2022–2023 Texas Almanac nearby.###Founded as a private, nonprofit educational organization on March 2, 1897, and housed at the University of Texas at Austin, Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is reinforced by more than one hundred years of scholarship. Its mission is to further the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of the rich and unique history of Texas through research, writing, publication, and educational programs. For more information, please visit .

Rosie Hatch

TSHA

+1 512-471-2600



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other