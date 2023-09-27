WGS Continues Its Drive To Boost Global Collaboration And Partnerships

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit (WGS), stated that fostering dialogue and collaborations with international organisations are essential for the World Governments Summit, especially as the world is witnessing an era of unprecedented challenges.

The World Governments Summit (WGS) continues its unwavering commitment to global collaboration and partnerships, as exemplified during a series of high-level meetings led by Al Olama as well as discussions with several prominent individuals, each representing an organisation dedicated to shaping the future in their respective fields.

He further noted that high-level meetings with the international organisations reflects the Summit's pivotal role in incubating and motivating positive collaboration that aims to anticipate and build on future opportunities, emphasising that the Summit's vision is to collaboratively construct a future centered around humanity.

Raphael Grossi, Director-General for Energy Sustainability, Science, and Technology at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), discussed that energy sustainability, science, and technology are key pillars in addressing the world's environmental challenges. This meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation in advancing clean and sustainable energy solutions and nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

In the context of evolving energy sustainability and global energy markets, discussions with Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) covered the key role played by oil-producing nations in maintaining economic stability and energy security, whilst supporting sustainable energy practices and transition that will shape the future of energy.

The OPEC Fund is a multilateral development organisation, uniquely focused on financing non-member countries for development. In a meeting with Dr. Abdulhamed Al Khalifa, Director-General of the OPEC Fund for International Development, Al Olama, discussed the role of AI in accelerating decision making and magnifying positive impact of the Funds work, all the while welcoming the opportunity for further dialogue and collaboration at the upcoming World Governments Summit.

A meeting with Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC) and Director-General of UN office in Vienna (UNOV), sought to strengthen collaboration around the use of technology and AI to combat crime and work towards a framework that focuses on prevention. The UNODC is working with governments in setting operational and policy agendas to combat crime, terrorism, drugs and corruption on a global scale, with a focus on creating a safer and more secure world.

In a high-level meeting with Jean-François Manzoni, President, International Institute for Management Development (IMD), education took centrestage as it plays a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. IMD is consistently ranked as one of the top schools for its MBA programme. In addressing MBA students and faculty, Al Olama discussed the importance of combatting ignorance when it comes to technology and the choice we have as global comments to make it a force for good. Discussions with Manzoni focused on the importance of AI and the role of governments, private sector and society to help shape its evolution in the service of humanity.

Discussions with Philippe Amon Chairman and CEO, SICPA centered on SICPA's new UNLIMITRUST campus and technology driven security solutions for governments and organisations. The aim is to inspire trust and pave the way for secure, efficient, and innovative services globally.

Al Olama had a series of high-level meetings and side engagements with CEOs of global companies from multiple industry sectors to discuss ways on harnessing AI and disruptive technologies to drive more innovation in the digital economy.

In his address at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services and other side engagements with prominent CEOs, Al Olama covered wide-ranging questions and some concerns voiced by industry leaders around AI regulation, digital economy and security. These discussions and new collaborations will be further elaborated and showcased at the upcoming World Governments Summit 2024 held in February.

The World Governments Summit's commitment to strengthening ties with key international organisations showcases its dedication to addressing global challenges collectively. These meetings serve as a testament to the importance of collaboration in shaping the future across various sectors.

Through these collaborative efforts, the World Governments Summit continues to be a catalyst for positive change, fostering dialogue, and forging partnerships that transcend borders and contribute to a brighter, more sustainable future for all.