In Fake News Era, AI Could Pose A Risk For Humanity: AMF

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 27th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The pros and cons of using artificial intelligence (AI) in the media sector were weighed against one another during a session at the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), which today concluded at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

The session titled 'The Truth in the AI Era,' featured Egyptian writer and journalist Imad Eddine Adib and was moderated by Dr. Maitha Buhmaid, Director of Dubai Press Club. Imad Eddine Adib said that any tech breakthrough brings along challenges that may pose a threat to humanity. Artificial Intelligence, too, being a product of human effort, is prone to numerous errors that can have catastrophic consequences, irrespective of whether such errors are deliberate or unintentional and whether they occur on the part of users or application providers.

Adib showcased deep fake videos featuring fabricated voices and images of public figures, which had been unwittingly accepted as real by many, underscoring his profound concerns about the potential ramifications if, for instance, facts backed by figures and statistics pertaining to publicly traded companies were to be manipulated within financial markets.

Adib presented a hypothetical scenario in which AI-based machines join forces, become autonomous, and gain the ability to manipulate reality and facts, especially in the face of the widespread dissemination of fake news. Such a scenario could pose a significant threat to humanity, he argued.

