PSG's Nuno Mendes To Undergo Surgery, Out For Four Months

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes will undergo surgery on a hamstring injury this week and will be sidelined for the next four months, the French club announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Portuguese international left-back, who has not played since the end of April due to injury, will go to Finland for surgery on a tear to his right hamstring.

"Following new medical tests and an in-depth study of Nuno Mendes's situation, Paris Saint-Germain's medical department have decided he should undergo surgery this Friday in Finland," the Ligue 1 side said.

"The player is expected to be out for four months."

The news is a blow for recently-appointed PSG coach Luis Enrique who has deployed summer signing Lucas Hernandez in that position so far this season.

However, the former Bayern Munich player is primarily a centre-back and offers nothing like the same attacking threat as a full-back.

The only available natural alternative is Layvin Kurzawa, who has returned to the club after a loan spell last season at Fulham.

He has not played a first-team game for PSG in over two years.