Young Mountaineer In Qatar Wins Excellence Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar-based Indian expat Anvi Joshi recently won the SHEQ Excellence Awards for sports and adventure.

The 15-year-old student at Oryx International School has a passion for mountaineering and has recently trekked the Kang Yatse 2, one of the towering peaks of the Himalayas.

In a statement to The Peninsula, Joshi shared: "Tears of joy and exhaustion streamed down my face as I looked out at the vast expanse of the Himalayas, stretching as far as the eye could see."

"We had done it, we had summited Kang Yatse 2. At 15, I had achieved something that many only dreamt of," said Joshi as she spoke about her most recent summit.

Prior to this in 2022, Joshi had climbed the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro.