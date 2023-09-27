PR: 1% Of Crypto Users Hold $1M+, Bitcoin Leads With 40,500

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) At the forefront of this wealth distribution is Bitcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency. Among worldwide millionaires in the crypto space, a staggering 40,500 hold their fortunes in Bitcoin, according to BanklessTimes.

This number underscores the profound influence and adoption of the original cryptocurrency.

In the realm of centi-millionaires (those holding at least $100 million in cryptocurrencies), 78 individuals have achieved this remarkable status. Furthermore, six billionaires have crossed the billion-dollar threshold through their crypto holdings. These figures reflect the potential for astronomical gains in the crypto market.

TradingPlatform's crypto analyst Edith Reads commented on the data, "To join the exclusive club of crypto millionaires and above, one must accumulate at least $1 million in digital assets. Astonishingly, a mere 1% of all crypto users worldwide meet this criteria. This statistic emphasizes the wealth gap within the crypto ecosystem, with most users holding considerably smaller portfolios." The full story and statistics can be found here: 1% of Crypto Users Hold $1M+, Bitcoin Leads with 40,500