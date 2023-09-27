'Delete Playstation Account' Searches Soar Amid Sony Hacker Reports

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Reports of a security breach at Sony have sparked serious safety concerns among PlayStation gamers.

Game enhancement seller SecureCheats analyzed Google Trends data to reveal a massive 233% spike in searches for 'delete PlayStation account', following news of the alleged breach.

A new ransomware group named Ransomed.vc has claimed to have breached all Sony systems, with around 6,000 files apparently compromised.

In a statement, the group said: "We have successfully compromised all of sony [sic] systems. We won't ransom them! We will sell the data. Due too Sony not wanting to pay. DATA IS FOR SALE."

Sony has not released a public statement about the breach yet but did share with IGN that they are investigating the situation.

Karl Schmidt, Head of Content and Research at SecureCheats , commented on the findings: "It is understandable that gamers are concerned about the reports of the Sony breach. With private information like names, addresses, and even credit card details tied to every PlayStation account, this is news that could potentially impact millions of players."

"The huge PlayStation Network hack of 2011 accessed 77 million accounts and resulted in PSN staying offline for nearly a month. As Sony prepares for a big month with the launch of the hotly anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in a matter of weeks, it's vital the company keeps this alleged breach under control, protecting players and minimizing disruption."

